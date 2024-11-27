North Texas vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the North Texas Mean Green facing the Temple Owls.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

North Texas vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-400) | Temple: (+310)

North Texas: (-400) | Temple: (+310) Spread: North Texas: -11.5 (-106) | Temple: +11.5 (-114)

North Texas: -11.5 (-106) | Temple: +11.5 (-114) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs Temple Betting Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 3-8-0 this year.

North Texas is winless ATS (0-1) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been seven North Texas games (of 11) that went over the total this year.

Temple is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more, Temple has two wins ATS (2-5).

Of 11 Temple games so far this season, six have hit the over.

North Texas vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mean Green win (78.8%)

North Texas vs Temple Point Spread

North Texas is favored by 11.5 points over Temple. North Texas is -106 to cover the spread, with Temple being -114.

North Texas vs Temple Over/Under

An over/under of 63.5 has been set for North Texas-Temple on Nov. 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

North Texas vs Temple Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for North Texas-Temple, North Texas is the favorite at -400, and Temple is +310.

North Texas vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 34.9 21 36.1 125 71.3 11 Temple 19.8 121 36.5 127 50.8 11

North Texas vs. Temple Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

