North Carolina vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 11-seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-13) take the court against the No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels (22-11) on Friday at Fiserv Forum. The matchup starts at 4:05 p.m. ET, on TNT.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (54.9%)

If you are planning on making a wager on North Carolina-Ole Miss matchup (in which North Carolina is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 155.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 16-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss is 16-17-0 ATS this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Ole Miss is 8-6 against the spread compared to the 13-13 ATS record North Carolina puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Tar Heels have a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-8-0).

The Rebels have been better against the spread at home (7-9-0) than on the road (4-7-0) this season.

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has come away with 22 wins in the 26 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Tar Heels have won 22 of 24 games when listed as at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. Ole Miss has finished 5-9 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, the Rebels have a record of 4-7 (36.4%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina has a 57.3% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina outscores opponents by 6.4 points per game (scoring 81.2 per game to rank 26th in college basketball while allowing 74.8 per contest to rank 263rd in college basketball) and has a +231 scoring differential overall.

RJ Davis paces North Carolina, scoring 17.3 points per game (98th in the nation).

Ole Miss has a +180 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. It is putting up 77.2 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and is allowing 71.7 per outing to rank 173rd in college basketball.

Sean Pedulla is ranked 270th in college basketball with a team-high 14.9 points per game.

The Tar Heels pull down 33.3 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) while conceding 31 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Ven-Allen Lubin averages 5.6 rebounds per game (ranking 417th in college basketball) to lead the Tar Heels.

The Rebels rank 314th in college basketball at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 fewer than the 33.5 their opponents average.

Malik Dia is 395th in the nation with 5.7 rebounds per game, leading the Rebels.

North Carolina's 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 94.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 205th in college basketball.

The Rebels score 99.5 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball), while conceding 92.4 points per 100 possessions (150th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!