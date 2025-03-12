North Carolina vs Notre Dame Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (20-12, 13-7 ACC) square off against the No. 12 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-17, 8-12 ACC) in the ACC tournament Wednesday at Spectrum Center, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina win (75.9%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's North Carolina-Notre Dame spread (North Carolina -8.5) or over/under (149.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has put together a 12-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Notre Dame has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

North Carolina covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's less often than Notre Dame covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (60%).

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have played better when playing at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and four times in 12 road games.

Against the spread, the Fighting Irish have been better at home (7-9-0) than away (5-7-0).

North Carolina has seven wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Notre Dame's ACC record against the spread is 10-11-0.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has won in 19, or 82.6%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tar Heels have a mark of 13-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -385 or better on the moneyline.

Notre Dame has been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. Notre Dame has gone 3-12 in those games.

The Fighting Irish have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +300 or longer in five chances.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina has a 79.4% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina is outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game with a +178 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.7 points per game (24th in college basketball) and allows 76.1 per outing (295th in college basketball).

North Carolina's leading scorer, RJ Davis, is 99th in the country scoring 17.3 points per game.

Notre Dame scores 73.2 points per game (199th in college basketball) and gives up 72.4 (199th in college basketball) for a +25 scoring differential overall.

Markus Burton is fifth in college basketball with a team-leading 21.7 points per game.

The Tar Heels rank 114th in the nation at 33 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 more than the 31.1 their opponents average.

Seth Trimble is 540th in college basketball action with 5.2 rebounds per game to lead the Tar Heels.

The Fighting Irish rank 190th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Kebba Njie leads the Fighting Irish with 5.9 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball).

North Carolina's 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 35th in college basketball, and the 95.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 245th in college basketball.

The Fighting Irish's 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 117th in college basketball, and the 97 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 284th in college basketball.

