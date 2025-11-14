North Carolina vs North Carolina Central College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-3) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) on November 14, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (97.6%)

Before you decide to wager on North Carolina-North Carolina Central contest (in which North Carolina is a 35.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 160.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

North Carolina vs. North Carolina Central: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina compiled a 16-21-0 ATS record last year.

North Carolina Central compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.

When playing at home last season, the Tar Heels owned a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-8-0).

The Eagles were better against the spread at home (5-5-0) than away (6-9-0) last season.

North Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Head-to-Head Comparison

At 80.7 points scored per game and 74.7 points conceded last season, North Carolina was 29th in the nation offensively and 261st on defense.

Last season, North Carolina was 105th in the country in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2).

North Carolina was 93rd in the nation in assists (14.7 per game) last year.

North Carolina committed 10.5 turnovers per game last season and forced 10.2 per game, ranking 120th and 288th, respectively, in college basketball.

North Carolina Central was 58th in the country last season with 78.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 289th with 75.8 points allowed per contest.

With 30.5 rebounds per game, North Carolina Central was 271st in college basketball. It allowed 30.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 153rd in college basketball.

North Carolina Central averaged 15.8 assists per game, which ranked them 46th in the country.

With 15.0 forced turnovers per game, North Carolina Central was sixth-best in college basketball. It ranked 312th in college basketball by committing 12.6 turnovers per contest.

