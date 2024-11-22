North Carolina vs Hawaii Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 23

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1) on November 23, 2024 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Hawaii Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Game time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Arena: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

North Carolina vs. Hawaii Picks and Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina win (77.4%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for North Carolina (-16.5) versus Hawaii on Saturday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.

North Carolina vs. Hawaii: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Hawaii compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record last season.

The Tar Heels sported a worse record against the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they did on the road (7-3-0) last season.

The Rainbow Warriors' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was 1.000 (2-0-0). Away, it was .200 (1-3-0).

North Carolina vs. Hawaii: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina was the moneyline favorite 32 total times last season. It finished 25-7 in those games.

The Tar Heels won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2083 or shorter.

Hawaii lost both games it played as underdogs last season.

The Rainbow Warriors were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, North Carolina's implied win probability is 95.4%.

North Carolina vs. Hawaii Head-to-Head Comparison

The Rainbow Warriors came out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. They pulled down 30.7 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.3 per contest.

The Rainbow Warriors' 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 130th in college basketball, and the 92.5 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 165th in college basketball.

