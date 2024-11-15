North Carolina vs American Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 15

The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1) go up against the American Eagles (1-2) on November 15, 2024. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. American Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. American Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (97.7%)

North Carolina is a 24.5-point favorite over American on Friday and the over/under has been set at 149.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

North Carolina vs. American: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina compiled a 21-16-0 record against the spread last season.

American covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last year.

In home games last season, the Tar Heels sported a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-3-0).

The Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (6-5-0) last season. Away, it was .533 (8-7-0).

North Carolina vs. American: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina was the moneyline favorite 32 total times last season. It finished 25-7 in those games.

The Tar Heels played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.

American won one of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.

The Eagles were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2800 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, North Carolina's implied win probability is 99.0%.

North Carolina vs. American Head-to-Head Comparison

The Eagles prevailed in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They grabbed 29.6 rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.2 per contest.

The Eagles averaged 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (104th in college basketball), and allowed 96.9 points per 100 possessions (295th in college basketball).

