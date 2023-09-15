Noche UFC: Best Bets, Fight Previews, and Daily Fantasy Picks

If you crave violence, artistry, and competition in its purest form, the Ultimate Fighting Championship might be for you.

Colloquially known as "UFC," the world's largest mixed martial arts promotion holds around a dozen MMA fights a vast majority of the weekend throughout the year. The promotion has fathered some of the largest combat-sport stars of the 21st century, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

There are plenty of ways to get in on the action every Saturday. FanDuel Sportsbook provides MMA odds including moneylines, round totals, and prop bets for each fight, and FanDuel Fantasy has several UFC daily fantasy contests with lucrative prizes. Regardless of your preferred way to play, we'll break down the environment, chances for each fighter to win, and matchup specifics for each bout.

Without further delay, let's break down the 11 fights at Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

Women's Strawweight (115 pounds)

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Josefine Knutsson -750 $22 5' 3" 60" 1.17 2.74 Marnic Mann +490 $9 5' 0" 64" -2.20 3.08

"You're not good enough. Wait...we need you! Come back!"

That's what the UFC told Josefine Knutsson after denying her a contract on Dana White's Contender Series just three weeks ago. Knutsson won with a +6 striking differential, but it wasn't enough to earn a roster spot until the UFC lost an opponent for Iasmin Lucindo. Lucindo is now also out of this tumultuous bout for schedulers, opening the door for another DWCS cast-off, Marnic Mann.

Mann wasn't robbed of a contract, falling to Bruna Brasil (1-1 UFC) on the show via a second-round head kick. To this date, that was her only professional loss, and she scooped up a win with UFC's minor-league promotion (LFA) following the setback. She likely wouldn't have been able to return to UFC outside of the circumstances on the basis of just that win.

This fight has devolved into a regional-level bout between two fighters with just one combined appearance against anyone to ever appear in UFC. That was Mann's loss to Brasil in a fight where she was dominated.

With that the case, there is a striker-versus-wrestler dynamic to it. Knutsson's origins stem from kickboxing, and she was right at home in her fight on DWCS. Her opponent didn't even attempt a takedown. Mann landed 4.71 takedowns per 15 minutes against Brasil with a decent 37% accuracy, so if Knutsson's ground game hasn't rounded out, there is an opening for "The Sawed-Off Savage" to potentially win this.

However, at 5'0", Mann's size is about as poor as you'll find at the UFC level. That's likely how she went to a split decision with a 2-3 professional just three fights ago. Knutsson doesn't often have the size advantage, and I think she's a gigantic favorite here because of how responsible she was in her limited ground time on DWCS.

After all, they were going to have Knutsson face Lucindo (3-1 UFC). She must have some respect in the building.

Betting Verdict

I'm not sure why anyone would rush to the window to bet on either of these fighters, but the obvious dart here is Knutsson's inside-the-distance prop (+130) when she's such a massive favorite. At some point, the referee might have seen enough.

DFS Verdict

Underdogs might be the worst they've been on a main slate in 2023. Regardless of expectations, Mann is a passable salary-saver ($9) on a card with few. This fight is -134 to go the distance.

However, Knutsson ($22) might be an intriguing pivot off the bevy of favorites on this card, and her moneyline indicates a whooping is very much possible.

Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes

Lightweight (155 pounds)

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Charlie Campbell -500 $20 6' 0" 72" 0.58 5.59 Alex Reyes +360 $11 5' 11" 73" -3.79 2.74

Guys like Alex Reyes make me feel legitimately terrible at my job. I forgot he existed.

Reyes made his UFC debut in 2017 and was blasted by "Platinum" Mike Perry (7-8 UFC) in the first round. Perry's flameout from the promotion doesn't inspire much hope that Reyes can become a UFC winner over six years later when he amassed a -3.79 striking success rate (SSR) in that brief beating.

With time off comes ambiguity, so it's possible Reyes was loading a reborn version and eventual champion over the last half-decade. But there's also not a single notable regional win on his resumé, and he's chronicled an insane history of injuries that left him temporarily unable to walk leading up to this one. To his credit, he's overcome them to still get to fight out his contract against Charlie Campbell.

Campbell actually gets the chance to debut here because Natan Levy (3-1 UFC) pulled out of this fight, and Campbell's loss on Dana White's Contender Series has aged like fine wine. Campbell had a +0.58 SSR and nearly finished Chris Duncan (2-0 UFC) before Duncan came from behind with a knockout of his own.

Even though Reyes' debut came at 170 pounds instead of 155, I just can't possibly pick him to win this bout. Campbell just had positive moments and a solid 57% striking defense against someone who's turned into a multi-time UFC winner. "The Cannibal" also trains with top-shelf UFC lightweights like Matt Frevola and Nazim Sadykhov at Serra-Longo MMA.

This was a prop-up spot for Levy. It's now one for Campbell. If there was a way to see this upset coming, it's from film that I don't have the technical acumen to decode.

Betting Verdict

Though not having any sort of confidence in Campbell's small sample, it's clearly better. This isn't a spot like Mann where you default to the underdog when the sample was fine.

If anything, I might play Campbell to win in the first round (-150) in the event Reyes just isn't a UFC-caliber fighter in 2023. He nearly finished Duncan in that time.

DFS Verdict

Campbell ($20) isn't a must on a loaded list of MVP candidates, but his rock 'em, sock 'em style would work well for a monster score if Reyes is significantly outgunned. He's an excellent flex option at worst.

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Women's Flyweight (125 pounds)

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Tracy Cortez -122 $15 5' 5" 65" 1.24 3.39 Jasmine Jasudavicius +100 $15 5' 7" 68" -0.69 2.82

No matter who it was, I'm taking the underdog here in a fight that is the Spider-Man meme of women's flyweights.

Tracy Cortez might have the quietest five-fight winning streak to start a career in UFC history. Cortez is a wrestler, averaging 2.80 takedowns per 15 minutes with solid 48% accuracy. She's kept her own defense up in that domain (71%) with a +1.24 SSR, so really, I don't have any analytical qualms with her ability or efficiency thus far.

Cortez just hasn't fought a ranked opponent to earn her No. 14 ranking in this division. Jasmine Jasudavicius won't even count as she dropped to effectively 16th following Karine Silva's win at UFC 292 last month, but Jasudavicius might just be penalized for having faced Natalia Silva (ranked 13th) already.

Jas landed an abysmal 30% of her significant strikes, defended a mediocre 49%, and didn't score a takedown on six attempts in her fight with the ascending Silva, but she answered a ton of questions about her ability in July with a dominant win over Miranda Maverick (5-3 UFC) in her native country of Canada.

That's the best win either of these two has scored thus far, and Jasudavicius also lands 2.20 takedowns per 15 minutes with 44% accuracy even through the bout with Silva. Her takedown D (78%) is also higher than Cortez's. This appears to be a stalemate on the ground, but Jasudavicius might also fare much better in the striking here.

In addition to a three-inch edge in reach, Cortez has never topped 70 significant strikes in a fight. She doesn't seem comfortable at distance -- even when her wrestling efficiency has dipped. I've got this as an ugly pick 'em.

Betting Verdict

There are upsides to both women (such as the ambiguity of Cortez's ceiling with no matchup in the rankings yet), but this truly is a fight where the line would dictate my action.

Above all, this fight is -430 to go the distance as these two have done in all 10 UFC fights. The randomness of judging only further incentivizes the plus money.

DFS Verdict

This fight is brutal from a fantasy perspective as a grappling match pegged to go the distance, and these fighters are the same salary.

I'd just pick one; I like Jasudavicius ($15) to win when she's had the much more impressive effort of these two.

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Men's Flyweight (125 pounds)

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Edgar Chairez -225 $16 5' 7" 71" -2.14 1.85 Daniel Lacerda +180 $13 5' 6" 70" -5.01 3.96

Excitement can send you incredibly far in UFC. Daniel Lacerda will get a fifth (!) shot at his first win with the promotion on Saturday.

Lacerda trains with Chute Box and Felipe Dos Santos, who impressed in this division on short notice last week. He's brought the excitement and realistically could have won his last two bouts with more conservative refereeing, having badly hurt Victor Altamirano and CJ Vergara with a total of three knockdowns. Offense hasn't been the issue; he's landed 4.75 significant strikes per minute with excellent 48% accuracy.

However, power and excitement are all I've got to say that's positive. He's been a punching bag, absorbing 9.76 significant strikes per minute with a dreadful 34% defense. He's also yet to defend either of the two takedown attempts he's faced and was submitted by Francisco Figueredo, the former divisional champion's brother.

Without much debate, Edgar Chairez will be his easiest foe to date. All four previous foes for Lacerda are multi-time UFC winners. Chairez was blasted to the tune of a -2.14 SSR against Tatsuro Taira in July, and he has defended just four of the nine takedown attempts he's faced.

Chairez's 39% striking defense in the debut against a grappler should be his largest concern. Lacerda's power is clearly significant in this division, but he also has scored 6 of his 11 pro wins via submission. Chairez's only two career losses inside the distance (ITD) came via sub.

With several high-level, accredited favorites on this card, this is a spot I'd tag for an upset. "Miojo" Lacerda is hurting people and is due for significant regression in turning knockdowns into knockouts. Exploiting Chairez's questionable defense, don't be surprised if this swings in his favor.

Betting Verdict

I'm looking around for underdogs with even a prayer to win on the surface, and Lacerda's history of fight-ending sequences without a win is the single best spot on the card at +180.

His all-action style is seen through an ITD number (+220) that nearly matches his moneyline, and this fight is -750 to finish early as a result. I'm fully in line with that prognosis.

DFS Verdict

Lacerda ($13) should be quite popular given the upside that's obvious on paper, but I feel no choice but to go here. He's got -- pretty undeniably -- the highest upside of a fighter below $14.

If defense is the downside, it's not like Chairez ($16) fared much better in his debut.

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Middleweight (185 pounds)

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Roman Kopylov -325 $19 6' 0" 75" 0.51 3.02 Josh Fremd +250 $11 6' 4" 76" 0.62 2.61

Like the Knutsson-Mann bout, this one has seen some shuffling.

We've settled on two rising prospects that both won at middleweight in July, and they're right back on the horse. Roman Kopylov stunned Claudio Riberio (1-2 UFC) with a head kick, and Josh Fremd squeaked out a decision over Jamie Pickett (2-6 UFC).

Kopylov's greatest improvement since an 0-2 start has been his takedown defense, which is now a division-best 90% (minimum five fights). That neutralizes a ton of Fremd's offense when Josh averages 1.03 takedowns per 15 minutes compared to a pathetic 2.72 significant strikes landed per minute.

In turn, the Russian striker now has a +0.51 SSR with plus marks in striking accuracy (52%) and defense (59%). With Fremd holding a 50% striking defense against dreadful competition, Kopylov should easily have an advantage if this fight stays standing as expected.

Yet, there's another element to this fight. Kopylov's last three bouts might have been his peak form. He was controlled for no more than 62 seconds in any of them, and the last time he faced that real pressure, his gas tank wilted a bit against Albert Duraev (2-2 UFC). Fremd's takedowns aren't great, but he's controlled at least 63.5% of each of his last two bouts, so he could wear on the better striker.

On a card with bloated moneylines, this isn't one of them despite an obvious gap in competition. Fremd is 29 with an otherworldly frame for this division at 6'4", and he's training with ranked 205er Dustin Jacoby at Factory X Muay Thai daily. He also hasn't shown any sort of durability issues, going the distance with Fluffy Hernandez (5-2 UFC) and only losing once by submission in a fight he was dominating.

I see this as more of a slog than the Kopylov knockout prop (-115) would indicate.

Betting Verdict

I don't know how strongly I feel about Fremd winning outright as a +250 underdog, but I do think he hangs around and keeps things remotely competitive.

My favorite bet in this fight is over 2.5 rounds (+126), which comes at an excellent price thanks to Kopylov's knockout streak. He's looked very different against grapplers.

DFS Verdict

Though I would pick Kopylov to win for a year's payment on my mortgage, Fremd ($11) has to be the side when I need underdogs and think this one goes longer than expected.

Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Women's Strawweight (115 pounds)

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Loopy Godinez -480 $21 5' 2" 61" 0.39 4.07 Elise Reed +350 $10 5' 3" 63" -0.19 2.03

This is just frankly a fight that doesn't need to happen other than pushing the rising, Mexican-born Loopy Godinez on the card dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Godinez has traveled well beyond the 3-3 record of Elise Reed in UFC thus far, battling two fighters who held a ranking at one point in this division. She even dispatched former top-five contender Cynthia Calvillo (6-6-1 UFC) in May.

Overall, Godinez plowed through the lower ranks using 3.43 takedowns per 15 minutes with 43% accuracy, but she's significantly upped her striking volume with excellent marks in accuracy (49%) and especially defense (62%) as she tries to round out her skills for a run at the belt.

On the feet, this one could be competitive. Reed's 50% striking accuracy and 53% striking D -- albeit at a lower level of competition -- aren't bad. However, that hypothesis dies at the pass when looking at Reed's 50% takedown defense. Reed has ceded multiple takedowns in five of her six bouts.

A mutual opponent of these two has made this conclusion inevitable. Loma Lookboonme (5-2 UFC) submitted Reed last year after earning a pair of takedowns, and Godinez smothered Lookboonme with five takedowns in a convincing 2021 win.

There are multiple levels between the grappling skillsets of these two women, and even on the feet, you'd have to favor Loopy with superior defensive efficiency against better competition. The only drama here is how quickly this one is decided and by which method.

Betting Verdict

Given Lookboonme's second-round finish (with ease) of Reed, it's plausible to assume Godinez could get it done in the first round (+430). I'd rather not tie that to a submission outcome in case it's alternatively a ground-and-pound TKO.

Personally, that opens up plenty of value on under 2.5 rounds (+140), which might be an even better bet to hedge against a fluke Reed knockout. Reed does have one career knockdown, so it wouldn't be totally unforeseen.

DFS Verdict

Godinez ($20) is a tricky case at MVP. Her ground-game dominance here could produce a monster score like her first career win (141.6 FanDuel points), but the Lookboonme result (58.8 FanDuel points) was dominant but didn't score well without the finish.

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Featherweight (145 pounds)

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Fernando Padilla -260 $17 6' 1" 76" 2.97 7.13 Kyle Nelson +205 $14 5' 11" 71" -1.46 2.65

Fernanda Padilla's UFC debut couldn't have gone better, but the Chihuahua native will still see a step back in competition here -- likely for similar reasons Godinez will.

Padilla knocked out Julian Erosa (5-6 UFC) in a firefight where both guys landed over 60% of their significant strikes. Padilla was at a sizzling 68% before finding the seminal blow. While that alone doesn't inspire a bright, prosperous UFC future, regional bouts -- and mostly wins -- with the likes of Dan Ige, Darrick Minner, and Spike Carlyle might.

Erosa has dominated the likes of Hakeem Dawodu and Sean Woodson, so Kyle Nelson is absolutely a step back regardless of what UFC might sell. Nelson's two UFC wins are 1-4 since the start of 2019, so he's largely cleared unknown -- or unsuccessful -- prospects when he's found the win column.

"The Monster" has an analytical profile juiced with red flags. His -1.46 SSR comes with a concerningly low 48% striking D, and his low rate of FanDuel points per minute (excluding bonuses) shows the lack of offense across the board. I guess I'd call him a grappler, but his 22% takedown accuracy is poor.

Nelson's size is usually his key advantage at an excellent 5'11" for the weight class, but Padilla is an athletic marvel at 6'1", and he'll have a five-inch reach edge over Nelson, too. This looks like a ripe spot for the better athlete to continue Mexico's momentum in the first fight on the main card.

Betting Verdict

Padilla's sample is a bit narrow to feel great about laying a -260 moneyline, but I don't mind his ITD prop (-120) when Nelson has been finished convincingly by both now-ranked fighters he drew. Fernando has that type of potential.

Nelson has a 50% finishing rate in his two wins, so perhaps the under 1.5 rounds line (+128) is once again a better look to hedge against disaster.

DFS Verdict

Padilla enters this one as the per-minute scoring leader thanks to April's barnburner. If he brings that type of pace to his sophomore effort, he'll absolutely be an MVP candidate at $17.

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Lightweight (155 pounds)

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Daniel Zellhuber -280 $18 6' 1" 77" 0.60 3.40 Christos Giagos +220 $12 5' 10" 71" 0.01 3.11

First-fight jitters are real, and they can corrupt a tiny data sample quickly. Mexico City's Daniel Zellhuber experienced that firsthand.

Against regional grappler Trey Ogden (1-2 UFC), Zellhuber froze to amass a -19 striking differential in his official debut. Against the more accomplished Lando Vannata (4-7-2 UFC), he shined by landing 56% of his significant strikes and defending 63% of Vannata's efforts. Zellhuber earned a dominant decision win that included a knockdown.

That striking prowess was expected out of "Golden Boy" from the start, and he knows it. That's why, despite the nerves, the one constant has been a 91% takedown defense to keep fights standing. He's a sizable favorite over Christos Giagos because he likely wins this one comfortably if it stays on the feet.

Giagos is coming off a knockout win over the aging Ricky Glenn, but striking hasn't been his expertise. He's landed just 2.86 takedowns per 15 minutes with 41% accuracy, and his 49% striking D has resulted in five total UFC losses by early finish. Against weaker foes, he's implemented his wrestling, scoring 3.16 takedowns per 15 with a solid 41% efficiency.

To me, that's truly representative of this bout. Vannata is a striker primarily, and Zellhuber dusted him there. Theoretically, Giagos brings a more efficient wrestling kit to -- potentially -- try and put Zellhuber's takedown defense to the test.

Zellhuber defended eight of nine takedowns from Trey Odgen and all three from Vannata, and most importantly, he knows that's the game plan here in preparation for this fight. I'll pick him to keep his feet and win as the aggressor scoring with strikes.

Betting Verdict

Though many dominant favorites on this card are expected to find an early finish, I'm not sure Zellhuber is one of them. He's gone the distance in all three bouts, but Giagos has been finished in five of his seven UFC losses.

"Golden Boy" is exclusively a striker, so Giagos' vulnerability there does leave some value on Zellhuber's KO prop (+250).

DFS Verdict

Though not supremely efficient in his debut, "Golden Boy" is still attempting 13.05 significant strikes per minute. He's got the pace to be an optimal MVP with an early finish.

Raul Rojas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

Bantamweight (135 pounds)

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Raul Rosas Jr. -800 $23 5' 9" 67" -0.61 2.52 Terrence Mitchell +520 $8 5' 10" 74" -4.73 2.47

Well, UFC is taking no chances here.

Raul Rosas Jr. was stunned in Miami back in May. He took on another rising prospect, Christian Rodriguez, and got absolutely mopped. Rodriguez had a +27 striking differential as "El Niño Problema" landed just 3 of his 16 takedown attempts. The 18-year-old phenom hadn't even faced an ounce of adversity before the bout, so he was stunned as a -250 favorite.

Luckily, we've seen Rosas plow through Jay Perrin (0-3 UFC) in the most lopsided fashion Perrin lost, so there is legitimacy to the hype behind his wrestling and grappling. Perrin went the full distance with Mario Bautista (7-2 UFC) and Aoriqileng (2-3 UFC), so Rosas' setback was much more about Rodriguez being excellent.

It doesn't particularly matter as UFC sends Terrence Mitchell against him here. The Alaska FC veteran hasn't had a single positive second around UFC between an embarrassing knockout on The Ultimate Fighter and being on the wrong end of the most dominant win in the young career of Cameron Saaiman (3-0 UFC).

Mitchell didn't defend either of Saaiman's takedown attempts, and Saaiman had just two total takedowns entering that bout with him, so it's not even like he had the wrestling resumé that Rosas Jr. does to this point.

UFC needed Mitchell to keep Saaiman on a stacked card at UFC 290, but a light regional resumé that features just three pro bouts since the start of 2019 shows that he's not grinding regularly and/or likely long for the promotion. This fight is about Rosas on a night celebrating his home country.

Betting Verdict

Mitchell's grappling shortcomings leave an obvious early finish opportunity for Rojas. I prefer to play his first-round prop straight (-195) rather than tie it to a knockout (+470) or submission (-105) when either can happen from such a disadvantageous spot.

Under 1.5 rounds at -280 is extremely appropriate when Mitchell has yet to see the fifth minute.

DFS Verdict

Given I'm playing a first-round prop at -195, Rosas Jr. is easily the best MVP on the card in a vacuum. In tournaments, you could look elsewhere if expecting a delay or minimal volume given his grappling-centric approach.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Welterweight (170 pounds)

Austin's Fight of the Night

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Jack Della Maddalena -150 $16 5' 11" 73" 3.77 4.64 Kevin Holland +122 $14 6' 3" 81" 1.15 3.00

This welterweight clash of titans could probably serve as the co-main on a pay-per-view. It's a banger.

There hasn't really been a striking match without an asterisk that Jack Della Maddalena or Kevin Holland has lost. Holland lost one to Stephen Thompson last December after breaking his hand, but other than that, these haven't been guys you outstrike.

Both of these two average less than 0.85 takedowns per 15 minutes, so it's possible this one is conducted primarily at distance. If it hits the mat, you'd probably have to favor Holland, who just bested grappler Michael Chiesa with a d'arce choke.

So far, though, JDM has an analytical edge on the feet. Amassing a 6-0 record, he's got a +3.77 SSR while landing a stellar 7.27 significant strikes per minute. His accuracy on those (52%) is actually outshined by a remarkable 69% striking defense, too. Della Maddalena got the best of Randy Brown, vaulting him into the rankings.

In a much larger sample across a 20-fight UFC career, Holland's +1.15 SSR is nothing to sneeze out. His infamous takedown defense issues (53%) have been all but shored up at welterweight, stuffing 9 of the 13 attempts he's faced in this smaller weight class. If you gave Holland a striking match at middleweight, it was generally a wrap, and that's why he's surged at 170 with consecutive finishes.

Holland's level of competition has still been significantly better. He's faced six ranked foes and countless other multi-time winners across the two divisions, and this is JDM's first ranked opponent should this fight not fall through like his previous endeavors.

With that the case, Holland has faced better competition, has an eight-inch reach advantage, and has the conceivable grappling upside here as an underdog. Della Maddalena's near-perfect stats are a good omen he'll be extremely competitive, but it's hard to justify his price as a slight favorite.

Betting Verdict

This could be a fight similar to Cortez-Jasudavicius where I'd just take the 'dog no matter what in a pick 'em. This line is trending toward JDM on the back of being unbeaten, but he's also faced significantly worse competition.

Holland's decision-heavy trend at middleweight has died at 170. All five of his fights have finished before the final bell. That said, this could be his best foe, and his only loss came in the fourth round. My model has this fight at 64.3% likely to finish early. FanDuel Sportsbook's implied odds are 64.5%.

JDM's smallish sample isn't ideal for my model, but an honest attempt still set Holland as projected to win 52.4% of the time because of his grappling upside.

DFS Verdict

In the rare fight that's not lopsided on this card, it'll likely be a pivotal one to get right with two supreme FanDuel scorers. I prefer Holland ($14) at a slight discount.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Women's Flyweight (125 pounds)

Five-Round Title Fight

Fighter Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook) FanDuel Salary Height Reach Striking Success Rate (SSR) FanDuel Points Per Minute (excl. bonuses) Valentina Shevchenko -176 $20 5' 5" 66" 1.30 3.10 Alexa Grasso +142 $17 5' 5" 66" 0.81 3.28

As the former champion of the "Declining Valentina" opinion space, I heavily debated retiring for Saturday.

Valentina Shevchenko mauled this division at its weakest point, but the writing was on the wall that the 35-year-old was slowing down in recent bouts, and she barely escaped Taila Santos (5-3 UFC) via split decision before battling Alexa Grasso this March.

Sticking to the brand, I deemed Grasso the "betting value" as a +750 underdog while also acknowledging her profile wasn't perfect to pull the upset. Her SSR (now +0.81) in a weaker flyweight division wasn't supremely convincing and averaging 0.38 takedowns per 15 minutes, she didn't bring the wrestling threat that nearly sent Santos to the belt.

Frankly, I was wrong. Valentina landed 60% of her significant strikes to 32% for Grasso, amassed a +28 striking differential, and scored four of her six takedown attempts for over five minutes in control. Shevchenko was in complete, dominant command of the fight until an ill-advised spinning attack opened the champion's back for Grasso, and Alexa delivered the rear-naked choke for an upset of a lifetime.

You hate to use the word "fluke" because Grasso was competitive enough at that point in the fight to take advantage of a mistake, and the 30-year-old is clearly improving, but she absolutely was handily losing this duo's first matchup until a golden opening emerged. Even if Shevchenko was just able to defend the choke, she probably still wins a decision.

There are absolutely two ways this rematch can go. Leon Edwards was getting destroyed in similar fashion by Kamaru Usman in 2022 before an absolutely fluky kick, but Edwards won the rematch via split decision as an aging Usman clearly looked older this past March. That's a real possibility here.

However, there are also the chronicles of Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña where Nunes made a similar, panic-induced mistake, and in the rematch, she beat Peña pillar to post to eventually retire as the dominant champion of the division.

I just can't particularly shake this notable trend. Fighters at 35 years old (or older) are 2-29 in the last 31 UFC title fights when facing a fighter younger than 35. It's just not a sport where longevity is possible -- seen promptly by Usman, who declined rapidly to lose to a man he mauled just six months earlier.

Valentina is a defensively sound veteran, so she'll mind her Ps and Qs, but there's a clear and obvious path to Grasso winning this rematch. She'll just be the younger, more active fighter to steal close rounds, and Shevchenko can't have nearly as much confidence heading into this one.

Betting Verdict

There's not really betting value here on a moneyline. I have Valentina at 57.3% to win this fight versus the 64.3% implied odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The hold doesn't create much value on Grasso, either. The single prop showing sizable value is Grasso's decision prop. I've got that at +262; it's +370 on FanDuel.

It sees this fight as 71.4% likely to go the distance versus the 53.7% implied odds at Sportsbook. That's the best overall bet in this fight.

DFS Verdict

This is where Shevchenko ($20) has disappointed in the past in a fight projected to go the distance. I'll comfortably fade her at MVP in favor of Rosas, Padilla, and Godinez.

Grasso's elevated salary ($17) isn't enthralling, either. This might be a rare main event to largely avoid.

