NL MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Is Running Away With It

Shohei Ohtani came into the season as the clear NV MVP favorite, and he's still in that position in mid May.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB MVP Betting: NL MVP Odds

Full MLB MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League MVP 2026 National League MVP 2026 Shohei Ohtani -320 Matt Olson +750 Kyle Schwarber +1800 Bryce Harper +2000 Elly De La Cruz +2700 Corbin Carroll +3500 Juan Soto +3500 James Wood +4000 Drake Baldwin +5000 Ronald Acuna Jr. +6000 Paul Skenes +6500 Manny Machado +8000 Oneil Cruz +8000 Jackson Chourio +10000 Ketel Marte +10000 Freddie Freeman +10000 Fernando Tatis Jr. +10000 Kyle Tucker +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.