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MLB

NL MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Is Running Away With It

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NL MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Is Running Away With It

Shohei Ohtani came into the season as the clear NV MVP favorite, and he's still in that position in mid May.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB MVP Betting: NL MVP Odds

Full MLB MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League MVP 2026
Shohei Ohtani
Matt Olson
Kyle Schwarber
Bryce Harper
Elly De La Cruz
Corbin Carroll
Juan Soto
James Wood
Drake Baldwin
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Paul Skenes
Manny Machado
Oneil Cruz
Jackson Chourio
Ketel Marte
Freddie Freeman
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Kyle Tucker

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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