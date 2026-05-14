NL Cy Young Odds: Paul Skenes Has Taken Control
Paul Skenes opened the season as the NL Cy Young favorite, and that's exactly where the market stands in mid May.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current NL Cy Young odds.
Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.
MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: National League
Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
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