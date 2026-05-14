NL Cy Young Odds: Paul Skenes Has Taken Control

Paul Skenes opened the season as the NL Cy Young favorite, and that's exactly where the market stands in mid May.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current NL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: National League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League Cy Young 2026 National League Cy Young 2026 Paul Skenes +155 Cristopher Sanchez +430 Shohei Ohtani +600 Jacob Misiorowski +850 Chris Sale +850 Chase Burns +2000 Yoshinobu Yamamoto +2500 Shota Imanaga +2500 Nolan McLean +2500 Mason Miller +5000 Zack Wheeler +7500 Michael King +7500 Freddy Peralta +7500 Edward Cabrera +10000 Jesus Luzardo +10000 Robbie Ray +10000 Michael McGreevy +10000 Braxton Ashcraft +10000 Kyle Harrison +10000 Landen Roupp +10000 Bryce Elder +10000 Clay Holmes +12500 Sandy Alcantara +12500 Eury Perez +12500 Logan Webb +15000 Spencer Strider +15000 Blake Snell +15000 Justin Wrobleski +15000 Tomoyuki Sugano +15000 Andrew Abbott +20000 Michael Soroka +20000 Merrill Kelly +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.