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MLB

NL Cy Young Odds: Paul Skenes Has Taken Control

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NL Cy Young Odds: Paul Skenes Has Taken Control

Paul Skenes opened the season as the NL Cy Young favorite, and that's exactly where the market stands in mid May.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current NL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: National League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League Cy Young 2026
Paul Skenes
Cristopher Sanchez
Shohei Ohtani
Jacob Misiorowski
Chris Sale
Chase Burns
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Shota Imanaga
Nolan McLean
Mason Miller
Zack Wheeler
Michael King
Freddy Peralta
Edward Cabrera
Jesus Luzardo
Robbie Ray
Michael McGreevy
Braxton Ashcraft
Kyle Harrison
Landen Roupp
Bryce Elder
Clay Holmes
Sandy Alcantara
Eury Perez
Logan Webb
Spencer Strider
Blake Snell
Justin Wrobleski
Tomoyuki Sugano
Andrew Abbott
Michael Soroka
Merrill Kelly

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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