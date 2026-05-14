NHL Picks Today: 4 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday 5/14/26

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Sabres Moneyline

Canadiens vs. Sabres Over 5.5

Ducks Moneyline

Leo Carlsson 1+ Points

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction and Picks

Sabres Moneyline

Canadiens vs. Sabres Over 5.5

Buffalo has momentum after a 3-2 Game 4 win that tied the series 2-2. The overall series has swung wildly: Buffalo won Game 1 4-2, Montreal answered 5-1 and 6-2, then Buffalo tightened things up in Game 4.

The matchup still leans toward offense. The first three games all reached at least six goals, and both goalies carry some risk: Jakub Dobes has started 12 straight games and has a .895 save percentage in Round 2, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s Game 4 bounce-back may be tough to repeat.

Lineup-wise, Buffalo’s top group remains built around Krebs-Thompson-Tuch, with Dahlin anchoring the blue line. Montreal counters with Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky and a productive second line of Newhook-Evans-Demidov.

Sabres Moneyline

Moneyline Buffalo Sabres May 14 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Buffalo is the preferred side at home in Game 5. The Sabres have the better regular-season profile, finishing first in the Atlantic at 50-23-9, while ranking 5th in goals per game and 4th on the penalty kill.

Montreal has been dangerous, but Buffalo’s Game 4 adjustment was meaningful. Back at KeyBank Center with last change and Thompson/Tuch driving the top line, the Sabres are the cleaner side.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Over 5.5

Total Goals Over May 14 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the best total on the board. Three of the first four games reached six-plus goals, and both teams have enough offensive skill to punish mistakes. Montreal’s Newhook-Evans-Demidov line has combined for 12 points in the series, while Buffalo still has Thompson, Tuch, Dahlin and Zach Benson in premium roles.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Prediction and Picks

Ducks Moneyline

Leo Carlsson 1+ Points

Vegas can advance tonight, but Anaheim is only a slight home underdog. The Ducks have pushed this series because of their 5-on-5 play, especially when Leo Carlsson is on the ice. Anaheim has out-attempted Vegas 70-43 and out-chanced them 34-18 during Carlsson’s 5-on-5 minutes.

Vegas has injury and availability concerns. Brayden McNabb is suspended for Game 6, Jeremy Lauzon is out, Alex Pietrangelo is on LTIR, and Mark Stone is day-to-day. That matters against an Anaheim team with enough forward depth to pressure a thinner Vegas defense.

The projected lineups feature Anaheim’s Kreider-Carlsson-Terry top line and Vegas’ Barbashev-Eichel-Dorofeyev top line, with Dostal and Hart as the expected goalie options.

Ducks Moneyline

Moneyline Anaheim Ducks May 15 1:50am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Ducks are at home, facing elimination, and Vegas is short-handed defensively with McNabb suspended and Lauzon unavailable.

The Ducks have also had the stronger territorial profile with Carlsson on the ice, and that matters in an elimination game where 5-on-5 play usually carries a lot of weight.

Leo Carlsson 1+ Points

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points Leo Carlsson -184 View more odds in Sportsbook

Carlsson is the best player prop in the late game. He has averaged 1.1 points per game at home since the calendar flipped to 2026, including playoffs, and has hit the scoresheet in 70% of those home appearances.

His 5-on-5 impact is the key: Anaheim has controlled attempts and chances with him on the ice, and Vegas’ defensive absences make this an even better spot.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.