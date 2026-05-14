3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets Today (May 14): Burns, Sale and Castillo Picks With Odds

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Chase Burns Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Chris Sale Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Luis Castillo Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Props

Pick #1: Chase Burns — Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds | 12:40 PM ET

Chase Burns - Strikeouts Chase Burns Over May 14 4:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chase Burns is one of the most dominant strikeout arms in baseball right now. The 23-year-old Cincinnati Reds righty carries a 26.1% K rate and 14.6% swinging-strike rate into today's game. His four-seam fastball averages 98.1 mph, and his slider has generated a .133 batting average against with a 47% whiff rate — making it one of the most lethal strikeout pitches in baseball today.

The matchup is a good one. The Washington Nationals rank among the more swing-happy lineups in baseball against right-handed pitchers, and they have limited success against high-velocity fastball-slider combinations.

With the Nationals offense currently sitting near the bottom of the league in contact quality against right-handers, Burns Over 6.5 Ks is the marquee strikeout MLB prop bet of the day in my eyes.

Pick #2: Chris Sale — Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves | 7:15 PM ET

Chris Sale - Strikeouts Chris Sale Over May 14 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chris Sale is having yet another elite strikeout season in Atlanta, posting 56 strikeouts in 2026 with a 2.20 ERA and an exceptional 0.88 WHIP. Over his last 10 starts, Sale has averaged 7.1 strikeouts per game. Pitching at Truist Park, where he carries a 4-0 record and a 0.75 ERA at home this season, Sale is at his most dominant.

The Cubs enter this game in poor offensive form. Chicago has scored only three total runs over its last four games and is hitting just .202 over the past 10. When a cold lineup faces a left-handed strikeout artist of Sale's caliber — featuring a sidearm arm angle that creates extreme platoon problems for right-handed hitters — the result is typically a long night at the plate.

Sale's arsenal — a mid-90s fastball with his iconic sidearm delivery and one of the best sliders in baseball — is as sharp as it has been all season. He has at least seven punchouts in four straight starts, including outings of 9 and 11 Ks in that span.

He can cook against the slumping Cubs.

Pick #3: Luis Castillo — Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros | 2:10 PM ET

Luis Castillo - Strikeouts Luis Castillo Under May 14 6:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Luis Castillo has been one of baseball's most disappointing starters in 2026. The Seattle RHP carries a 6.57 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in eight starts this season, with opponents hitting .317 against him. His command has eroded significantly — early-inning walks compound into multi-run frames, and his pitch count spikes early, limiting his ability to generate large strikeout totals. He has averaged just 4.6 strikeouts per start in 2026, well below his historical norms.

The Seattle Mariners are likely already weighing whether to remove Castillo from the rotation entirely once Bryce Miller returns from the injured list -- not to mention what top prospect Kade Anderson is doing in the minors.

The Houston Astros provide a disciplined, contact-first lineup that makes consistent contact and does not swing and miss at an elevated rate. Castillo's strikeout ceiling is further capped by his inability to put hitters away efficiently right now — his hard-hit rate (51.6%) and average exit velocity allowed (92.6 mph) rank among the worst marks for any starting pitcher in baseball.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best MLB strikeout prop bets today (May 14, 2026)? The three best MLB strikeout props on Thursday are: Burns Over 6.5 Ks (Nationals vs. Reds), Sale Over 6.5 Ks (Cubs vs. Braves), and Castillo Under 4.5 Ks (Mariners vs. Astros). All available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.