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MLB

AL MVP Odds: Aaron Judge Tracking for Another MVP Award

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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AL MVP Odds: Aaron Judge Tracking for Another MVP Award

Heading into the campaign, Aaron Judge was the clear AL MVP favorite, and that's how things look in mid May.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB MVP Betting: AL MVP Odds

Full MLB MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League MVP 2026
Aaron Judge
Yordan Alvarez
Bobby Witt Jr.
Ben Rice
Mike Trout
Junior Caminero
Julio Rodriguez
Byron Buxton
Nick Kurtz
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Shea Langeliers
Gunnar Henderson
Jose Ramirez
Corey Seager
Munetaka Murakami
Cal Raleigh
Adley Rutschman
Riley Greene
Cody Bellinger
Kevin McGonigle
Jose Altuve
Pete Alonso

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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