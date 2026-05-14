AL MVP Odds: Aaron Judge Tracking for Another MVP Award

Heading into the campaign, Aaron Judge was the clear AL MVP favorite, and that's how things look in mid May.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB MVP Betting: AL MVP Odds

Full MLB MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League MVP 2026 American League MVP 2026 Aaron Judge -130 Yordan Alvarez +400 Bobby Witt Jr. +500 Ben Rice +2200 Mike Trout +2500 Junior Caminero +3000 Julio Rodriguez +3500 Byron Buxton +3500 Nick Kurtz +4000 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +5000 Shea Langeliers +5000 Gunnar Henderson +6000 Jose Ramirez +7000 Corey Seager +7000 Munetaka Murakami +8000 Cal Raleigh +8000 Adley Rutschman +8000 Riley Greene +10000 Cody Bellinger +10000 Kevin McGonigle +10000 Jose Altuve +15000 Pete Alonso +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.