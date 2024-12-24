Nico Collins Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will be up against the 31st-ranked pass defense of the Baltimore Ravens (254.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Considering Collins for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Collins vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 90.76

90.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Collins is currently the 19th-ranked player in fantasy (88th overall), with 126.9 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

In his last three games, Collins has posted 31.6 fantasy points (10.5 per game), as he's reeled in 19 passes on 27 targets for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Collins has been targeted 43 times, with 28 receptions for 342 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 52.2 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Collins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, as he tallied 21.1 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed 12 passes on 15 targets for 151 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes on seven targets for 54 yards (5.4 fantasy points).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed five players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed six players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Ravens this year.

