Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb will be up against the 10th-ranked tun defense of the Denver Broncos (95.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Chubb for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Nick Chubb Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.74

46.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.35

7.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

With 49.5 fantasy points in 2025 (7.1 per game), Chubb is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 139th overall.

During his last three games, Chubb has 20.1 total fantasy points (6.7 per game), carrying the ball 33 times for 133 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added eight yards on three catches (six targets).

Chubb has put up 30.3 fantasy points (6.1 per game) over his last five games, running for 218 yards with one touchdown on 55 carries. He has also contributed 25 yards on eight catches (12 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Chubb's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he caught two balls on two targets for 29 yards, good for 13.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nick Chubb had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he tallied just 1.1 fantasy points (5 carries, 16 yards).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Denver has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Broncos this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Denver this year.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD against Denver this season.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

