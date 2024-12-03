Nick Chubb Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (90.5 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Chubb, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Steelers.

Thinking about playing Chubb this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chubb vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.46

84.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.01

7.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Chubb has piled up 51.4 fantasy points in 2024 (8.6 per game), which ranks him 48th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 206 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Chubb has totaled 33.5 fantasy points (11.2 per game) as he's run for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns on 40 carries.

Chubb has amassed 42.2 fantasy points (8.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 221 yards with two touchdowns on 71 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 21 yards on four receptions (six targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Chubb's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, when he compiled 18.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 59 rushing yards on 20 carries (3.0 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Nick Chubb had his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he put up just 3.5 fantasy points (15 carries, 39 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Steelers have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Pittsburgh has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Steelers have allowed a TD catch by 12 players this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown against Pittsburgh this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Steelers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.