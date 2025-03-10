Nicholls State vs Incarnate Word Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 3 seed Nicholls State Colonels (19-12, 13-7 Southland) square off against the No. 7 seed Incarnate Word Cardinals (17-15, 9-11 Southland) in the Southland tournament Monday at The Legacy Center, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nicholls State win (62.1%)

Nicholls State is a 4.5-point favorite over Incarnate Word on Monday and the total has been set at 138.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nicholls State has compiled an 18-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Incarnate Word has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Incarnate Word covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Nicholls State covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (55.6%).

In home games, the Colonels own a worse record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (12-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cardinals have a lower winning percentage at home (.417, 5-7-0 record) than on the road (.571, 8-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Nicholls State is 13-7-0 this season.

Incarnate Word's Southland record against the spread is 9-11-0.

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nicholls State has won in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Colonels have a mark of 6-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -196 or better on the moneyline.

Incarnate Word has a 2-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, the Cardinals have gone 1-5 (16.7%).

Nicholls State has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Head-to-Head Comparison

Nicholls State averages 74.6 points per game (154th in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per contest (112th in college basketball). It has a +146 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Robert Brown III's 13.1 points per game lead Nicholls State and rank 514th in college basketball.

Incarnate Word has a +137 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. It is putting up 73 points per game, 205th in college basketball, and is giving up 68.8 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.

Davion Bailey paces Incarnate Word, recording 16.7 points per game (133rd in college basketball).

The Colonels average 33.5 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) compared to the 32.6 of their opponents.

Jamal West's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Colonels and rank 248th in college basketball action.

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. They collect 31.2 rebounds per game, 221st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.6.

Jordan Pyke averages five rebounds per game (608th in college basketball) to lead the Cardinals.

Nicholls State averages 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (218th in college basketball), and gives up 88.5 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

The Cardinals score 98.4 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball), while giving up 92.7 points per 100 possessions (162nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!