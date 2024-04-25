NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Thursday 4/25/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are down 0-2 in the series against the Florida Panthers and need to turn things around in a hurry.

The Panthers took care of business on home ice and the series heads to Tampa for Game 3, where the Lightning need to bring the offense early and often.

Throughout the first two games of the series, the Panthers have generated 140 Total Shot Attempts compared to the Lightning at 110. The Panthers have controlled the tempo of this series and if Tampa can't change that soon, this series will be over in a hurry.

If the Lightning aren't able to get high-quality shots on goal, at a certain point, any shot is a good shot. This brings me to Victor Hedman, who is the defender on the first defensive pairing and the first power-play unit for the Lightning.

Hedman has consistently been one of the best offensive defensemen in the league for many years and showed that down the stretch of the regular season, by posting at least three shots on goal in six of his final 10 games.

Tampa needs the offense tonight and Hedman has proven to be a key contributor to that for over a decade.

Another team down 0-2 is the New York Islanders, who are coming off the heels of a historic collapse in Game 2.

After being up 3-0 more than halfway through the second period of Game 2, the Islanders fell apart and lost 5-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes. What was most noticeable from the end of that game, is that the Islanders had one single shot on goal in the entire third period. They sat in a shell defense to protect their lead and essentially gave up on offense.

That simply cannot happen again and with them being down 0-2 in the series, the desperation meter has to be at 100.

Mathew Barzal is the best offensive player for the Islanders and racked up a very solid five shots on goal in Game 1 but had no shots on goal in Game 2.

After averaging three shots on goal this season, the Islanders need their best offensive player to bring the pressure tonight to help give themselves a shot to win.

