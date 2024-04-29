NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Monday 4/29/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

With their backs against the wall, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to bring the offensive pressure tonight.

The Lightning are down 3-1 against the Florida Panthers and will look to fight off elimination one more time to extend their season.

After forcing Sergei Bobrovsky to make just 17 and 21 saves in the first two games, the Lightning stepped things up over the most recent two games, which saw Bobrovsky end with 26 saves in each game.

Simply put, if the Lightning aren't throwing everything to the net to force Bobrovsky to be under pressure the whole game, their season will be over. This prop is not only about how great Bobrovsky has been but also the desperation for the Tampa offense to pile up the offensive chances or they'll be looking for tee times next week.

After winning the first two games and then losing the third, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to bounce back against the Dallas Stars.

Winning two games on the road in the playoffs can put you at a huge advantage with home ice now under control and that's where the Golden Knights found themselves up 2-0 after the first two games.

Losing Game 3 on home ice isn't ideal and with another loss tonight, Vegas will have thrown that advantage away.

In an effort to prevent that from happening, VGK needs to bring the offensive pressure early and often. That leads me to Jon Audy-Marchessault, who skates on the first forward line and the second forward line.

He's managed to rack up eight shots and two goals over the first three games of the series, both of which are in the top two for the team. He's a primary offensive player and will look to tilt the ice in Vegas' favor tonight.

