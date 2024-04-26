NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Friday 4/26/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

The New York Rangers look to extend their 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals tonight.

This has been a straightforward series for the President Trophy-winning Rangers, as they look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Through the first two games, the Rangers have 127 Total Shot Attempts compared to the Capitals at 112. That's where we'll look for some value in the prop market and it brings me to Artemi Panarin.

In Game 1, Panarin ended with a strong seven shots on goal and no shots missed. In Game 2, Panarin ended with no shots on goal but had four shots miss the net. Overall, it's a strong level of production and provides a bit of consistency to target.

Panarin has been a high-volume shooter for the Rangers all season with his time on the second forward line and the first power-play unit. The role and usage are what's important, not one game with a few shots simply not hitting the net.

Much like Artemi Panarin above, Nathan MacKinnon is a high-volume shooter coming off a slow game.

It's essentially the exact situation where the Colorado Avalanche have controlled the offensive pressure with 161 Total Shot Attempts compared to the Winnipeg Jets at only 108 through the first two games.

In Game 1, MacKinnon had four shots on goal and one miss. In Game 2, MacKinnon had two shots on goal and one miss. For the season, MacKinnon averaged a staggering 4.9 shots on goal per game and led the league with 405 total shots on goal.

He's an elite offensive player and well worth trusting back at home tonight.

