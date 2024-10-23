NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 10/23/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Pick

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Matvei Michkov +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

If the Philadelphia Flyers want to continue to take another step forward this year, they need to handle their business inside the division. One team they’ll be competing for a playoff spot within the Metropolitan is the Washington Capitals.

If you were a Russian forward entering the league lately, you likely looked up to Alex Ovechkin. Matvei Michkov is set to take on Ovechkin and the Capitals for the second time in as many nights, and we like for him to demonstrate how talented the up-and-coming Russian players are. Michkov has shown flashes of great skill early in his rookie campaign, and the Capitals aren’t exactly a defensive juggernaut.

The price for Michkov to find the back of the net on Wednesday night is very appetizing for this one-game slate. Michkov will become a household name before long, so it might be best to capitalize on this solid price while we still can.

