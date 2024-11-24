NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 11/24/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Utah Hockey Club vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

On Sunday, the lone matchup in the NHL features the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Utah Hockey Club. The Hockey Club will play in Game 2 of a back-to-back, which could cause some trouble against a rested Maple Leafs squad. Still, the Maple Leafs are dealing with many injuries, which has helped create some attractive goal-scoring prices in this matchup.

With some questions about the quality of the Maple Leafs' depth entering this clash, we’ll look toward their star power up front to find value. William Nylander has continued to produce for the Maple Leafs after signing a significant contract extension. Nylander has already tallied 13 goals, and there’s a lot to like about his price point in a matchup with a depleted Toronto forward group.

