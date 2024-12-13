NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 12/13/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov Total Goals Andrei Svechnikov - Over Dec 14 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators are set to travel to Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

There’s a lot of offensive talent on both sides, which helps create some real value on this one-game slate. Neither team enters this matchup playing particularly well, and in this particular case, that makes us more inclined to look toward the more experienced home side. The Hurricanes have real Stanley Cup aspirations while the Senators hope to snap their playoff drought.

Andrei Svechnikov has slowly started to pick up his play, which gives us some confidence he can exploit a questionable Sens team in this matchup. Svechnikov has the talent to be a premiere goal-scorer in the NHL, and there’s value in him demonstrating that to us in this Eastern Conference clash.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



