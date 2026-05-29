Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Seattle Mariners (28-29) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-24)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Dbacks.TV

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 5-4, 3.54 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-4, 4.80 ERA

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (5-4) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (3-4). When Kirby starts, his team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season. Kirby's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The Diamondbacks have gone 6-5-0 against the spread when Gallen starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-4 in Gallen's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.8%)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +120 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -178.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Mariners-Diamondbacks on May 29, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 26 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 14 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 26 of 57 chances this season.

In 57 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 22-35-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have gone 11-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.3% of those games).

Arizona has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-25-2).

The Diamondbacks have covered 59.3% of their games this season, going 32-22-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 61 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464. He's batting .295.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifiers, he is 71st in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .258 with a .354 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Naylor has logged a hit or more in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a walk and two RBIs.

J.P. Crawford has been key for Seattle with 36 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Crawford heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a home run and three RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up a team-high OBP (.392), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (55). He's batting .293 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte paces his team with a .476 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 40th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Ildemaro Vargas has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .303.

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .271.

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