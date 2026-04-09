NHL Picks Today: 2 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday 4/9/26

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

NHL BEST BET #1: Buffalo Sabres Moneyline vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Narrative — Buffalo's Historic Moment: This is one of the most emotionally charged games on the NHL calendar this week. The Buffalo Sabres are on the verge of ending the longest active playoff drought in NHL history — 14 consecutive seasons out of the postseason. Having already clinched a playoff berth, the Sabres are now fighting for Atlantic Division supremacy, locked in a title race with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the very top of the standings. KeyBank Center in Buffalo will be an absolute cauldron of noise and energy — and that home-ice advantage carries significant betting value.

Buffalo's 2025-26 Season Metrics:

Record: 46-22-8 — one of the top records in the entire Eastern Conference

Currently tied with Tampa Bay at the top of the Atlantic Division standings

NHL Power Rankings consistently place Buffalo as the No. 2 team in the East behind Colorado

Playing with playoff-clinched confidence but competing hard for division seeding

Columbus Blue Jackets — Context: The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the NHL's most pleasant surprises in 2025-26 — tied with Detroit at 88 points and in a fight for the final Eastern Conference wild card spots. However, Columbus is entering this game with significant challenges:

Coming off a grueling wild card race that has seen the team's energy heavily taxed

Their path to the postseason requires them to win while others lose — making this a desperate situation that can manifest as either inspired or frantic play

On the road in a raucous KeyBank Center, facing a battle-tested Sabres squad locked into a division title hunt

Goaltender Matchup: Alex Lyon has been steady for Buffalo throughout the regular season, and the home crowd support provides an additional edge. The Blue Jackets' crease has been managed by Jet Greaves, who has been serviceable but has faced considerable pressure in high-stakes late-season games.

Head-to-Head History: Buffalo has dominated this season series. As noted in NHL.com's playoff race coverage, the Sabres identified the Blue Jackets matchup as a key game circled on their calendar — and with home ice and playoff positioning on the line, Buffalo's veteran leadership group led by JJ Peterka and Tage Thompson will be firing on all cylinders.

Key Motivation Factor: Buffalo Head Coach Lindy Ruff has stressed the importance of securing home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Every regulation win at this stage directly impacts playoff seeding. The Sabres are one of just a handful of teams in the NHL playing with this dual motivation (division title + playoff seeding), making them uniquely locked in on a Thursday night.

Why This Bet Wins:

Sabres are among the top 3 teams in the entire NHL by record (46-22-8)

Home crowd advantage at KeyBank Center — historically one of the loudest in the league when meaningful hockey is on the line

Columbus is the road team in a desperate situation — road teams in desperation spots frequently underperform

Buffalo's team defense and goaltending rank among the best in the Atlantic Division

Sabres have Stanley Cup odds of +1700 — the market still respects their title credentials

NHL BEST BET #2: Dallas Stars -1.5 vs. Minnesota Wild

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Matchup Setup: This is one of the most strategically layered games on Thursday's NHL card. The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild in a Central Division matchup where seeding for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is directly at stake. Both clubs have clinched postseason berths, but the gap between finishing second (with home-ice advantage in the first round) and third (playing on the road) could be decided tonight.

Dallas Stars — Home Fortress: Dallas is a powerhouse at American Airlines Center. The Stars have been one of the most dominant home teams in the Western Conference throughout 2025-26, and they enter this game with a clear objective: protect home-ice advantage for the playoffs. The Stars' current first-round matchup projection is against Minnesota in the Central — meaning tonight's regular-season result directly sets the tone for the playoff series.

Stars' Key Metrics:

Record: 45-20-12 — among the top clubs in the entire NHL

Home record is one of the best in the Central Division

Jake Oettinger between the pipes: career record of 180-78-33, .910 save percentage, 2.52 GAA — a legitimate elite NHL goaltender

Oettinger's quality start rate of 58.9% reflects his consistency in high-stakes environments

Minnesota Wild — Road Concerns: The Wild (44-21-12, 100 points) have been excellent in 2025-26, but their recent road form entering Dallas raises caution. Minnesota came off a 5-4 win over Detroit in their last game but has historically struggled in hostile road environments against elite competition. Their goaltender Filip Gustavsson has been solid (career .912 save percentage, 2.68 GAA), but facing Jake Oettinger in Dallas on his home ice is a significant challenge.

The Wild's Road Record: Minnesota is a team that builds its success through home dominance. Their road record, while respectable at this stage of the season, doesn't match their performance at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. The Wild have struggled to replicate their home shooting and zone-entry numbers on the road against elite defensive teams like Dallas.

Head-to-Head Advantage: The Stars hold the home-ice edge in any potential first-round matchup, and their roster is primed to demonstrate that superiority tonight. NHL.com specifically cited the Dallas vs. Wild game on April 9 as a critical playoff positioning contest, with Dallas needing to hold off Minnesota for second place in the Central.

Why the Puck Line Has Value: Dallas has been dominant at home — not just winning, but winning decisively. Against a road Wild team under playoff seeding pressure, the Stars' offensive depth (led by Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston) combined with Oettinger's goaltending creates a scenario where a multi-goal outcome is genuinely plausible. The puck line at -1.5 offers better value than the moneyline on a team of Dallas's caliber at home.

Why This Bet Wins:

Stars at home are a different team than on the road — American Airlines Center is a fortress

Dallas has maximum playoff motivation (home-ice for a first-round series against Minnesota at stake)

Jake Oettinger is an elite goaltender in high-leverage situations

Minnesota's road record doesn't inspire confidence in a hostile playoff-atmosphere environment

NHL's own coverage identified Dallas vs. Wild on April 9 as one of the most important playoff positioning games of the week

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.