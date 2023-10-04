NHL Betting: What Can We Expect From Rookie Phenom Connor Bedard?

The phrase "generational talent" gets thrown around perhaps a bit too often in sports these days.

In the NHL, we've seen one come around each of the last three decades, though, and the first two definitely lived up to the hype. We had Sidney Crosby in 2005, Connor McDavid in 2015, and now have Connor Bedard in 2023.

Bedard has huge expectations but is playing on a Chicago Blackhawks team that is not expected to compete for a playoff spot.

The line that the NHL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook have listed for his point total is 68.5. Can Bedard beat that?

Why Connor Bedard Can Score Over 68.5 Points

Bedard was absolutely dominant in the Western Hockey League, one of Canada's top junior leagues. In 134 games, he recorded 271 points. That's over two per game.

He did this at ages 16 and 17, playing against players who were up to age 20. In his junior career, McDavid averaged 1.73 points per game. Crosby averaged 1.51 when he played junior hockey.

Crosby easily exceeded the posted total for Bedard in his rookie year (2005-06). He scored 102 points as an 18-year-old in a wild first season after the lockout. McDavid suffered an injury during his rookie season that forced him to only play 45 games, but he would have cleared this number if he played at least 65 games.

Both of those players played on teams that weren't very good but had some talent, similar to what Bedard will play with on the Blackhawks this season. He has been skating on the same line as Taylor Hall, and the two can form a dynamic duo with their speed.

Bedard will play in a league with a better environment for offense than what McDavid and Crosby saw in their rookie years. The league's average goals per game was 6.29 last season, even higher than Crosby's rookie year. This was nearly a full goal higher than McDavid's rookie season when just 5.34 goals per game were scored.

Overall, 60 players scored at least 69 points last season. If Bedard is truly the elite prospect we think he is, reaching this total that several good-but-not-great players hit last season shouldn't be much of a problem.

Why Bedard May Not Reach His Point Total

The main case for Bedard not reaching this total is that the Blackhawks simply will not be a good team this season.

The most points anyone on the team had last season was Patrick Kane with 57, and 12 came after he was traded. Kane played in only 73 total games but wasn't on pace to hit this number anyway.

Chicago finished dead last in goals last season. They have a lot of new personnel on the roster this season, but they aren't exactly loaded with talent. While Bedard will have a good linemate in Taylor Hall, Chicago's defense will have a lot of problems transitioning the puck out of their own zone and into attack.

The Blackhawks will play in a division with good defensive teams like the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. It will not be easy for Bedard to rack up many points in contests against those teams.

Bedard has a smaller frame of 5'10, 185 pounds. He may have a tough time holding up over a rigorous 82-game NHL season. It doesn't necessarily require a serious injury, either. Some bumps and bruises over the season may keep him out of the lineup if Chicago is out of the playoff race.

Just because Crosby and McDavid had explosive rookie seasons doesn't mean Bedard definitely will. We've seen supremely talented first-overall picks like Jack Hughes struggle in their rookie season. Auston Matthews scored 40 goals in his first season but just barely beat this total with 69 points.

It won't be a cakewalk to hit this total for Bedard, especially if Chicago turns out to be one of the worst teams in the league again this season.

