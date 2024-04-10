NHL Betting Picks for Wednesday 4/10/24: Will the Golden Knights Get on Track?

Wednesday slates can be uneventful but a premier matchup should provide the NHL and market with excitement.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

NHL Best Bets

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers may be without Connor McDavid tonight, but they are still the team to target against a similarly beat up Vegas Golden Knights team.

Edmonton has been feeling it in their last 10 games, going 6-3-1 and have won back-to-back games. They've been off since Saturday, so they will be well rested even if McDavid is unable to suit up.

Over the last 10, they're scoring at an incredible rate of 3.98 goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60) and have an expected goals for per 60 minutes (xGF/60) of 3.76 -- both of which rank top three in the NHL. Now, if McDavid doesn't take the ice, that's obviously a blow for the Oilers, but they still have the offensive talent to make noise against a Golden Knights team that has had rough back-to-back losses.

Vegas has watched the opposition score 11 goals against them over the last two games, leading to back-to-back losses. While Vegas has the same record as the Oilers in the last 10, I think this is a good time to go against Vegas. The Golden Knights' last 10 games have included scoring, with an average of 3.47 GF/60, but they're swinging high above their expected output -- sitting at 2.84 xGF/60 in the NHL.

Both teams have been in the middle of the league defensively, with Vegas ranking 16th at 3.08 goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60) and the Oilers ranking 17th (3.17 GA/60).

It's the Oilers who are playing the better hockey right now, making Edmonton's moneyline the one to target on today's short slate.

Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks

The Arizona Coyotes have shown a lot of fight these past few weeks. I believe that should cause enough problems for the Vancouver Canucks to help Arizona stay close today.

Arizona has been scoring at a high rate in their last 10 games -- averaging 3.77 GF/60, ranking fifth in the NHL. The Canucks haven't had the same success in the split, scoring at the low rate of 2.90 GF/60.

Where the Coyotes do have a problem, however, is in their own end. They're allowing a lofty 3.67 GA/60 to their opponents at the same time. Their expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA/60) average sits at 3.19, so they haven't been quite as bad as the results indicate. Vancouver has held opponents to 2.90 GA/60, much like their scoring rate.

numberFire's model is all over the Coyotes covering tonight, giving them a 65.08% likelihood of covering -- a big difference from the -118 odds, which equals out to a 54.10% implied probability.

