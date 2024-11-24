NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Sunday 11/24/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Utah Hockey Club vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

There’s only one game on the NHL’s Sunday schedule. The Toronto Maple Leafs, curiously absent from their usual time slot on Saturday night, host the Utah Hockey Club. Toronto has just started to get its metrics in order and will be ready for whatever Utah throws its way on Sunday night.

Tonight’s contest will be the Maple Leafs’ second game since last Saturday. Their lone game over that stretch was a 3-0 win over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights. In that matchup, Toronto attempted 23 scoring and 10 high-danger chances. That was just the second time over their past nine games in which the Maple Leafs have gone north of both of those benchmarks. Despite the limited offensive production, Toronto remains one of the top defensive teams in the NHL. They’ve been out-chanced in high-danger chances only three times over that nine-game stretch, with only one opponent reaching double digits.

The Hockey Club is trending in a similar defensive direction. Utah has dialed up the intensity in its own end, holding four straight opponents to seven or fewer high-danger and 21 or fewer scoring chances. Naturally, that correlates with a decrease in scoring, with only one of those teams recording more than one goal at five-on-five. Moreover, their last two opponents have been held to two combined goals, with Utah netminders combining for a 96.6% save percentage.

Utah and Toronto have recently been among the best defensive hockey teams in the league, and we expect those characteristics to shine brightly on Sunday night. Our most prominent edge comes in backing this one to stay beneath the total, but we can’t look past the value in backing the Maple Leafs to emerge victorious.

