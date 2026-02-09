2027 Super Bowl Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Win Next Year's Super Bowl?

It's never too early to start thinking about next year.

What does the Super Bowl odds market look like for the 2026-27 season?

Let's take a look at early 2027 Super Bowl odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl Betting Odds for 2027

Super Bowl LXI Winner (2026-27) Super Bowl LXI Winner (2026-27) Seattle Seahawks +750 Los Angeles Rams +800 Baltimore Ravens +1200 Buffalo Bills +1200 Green Bay Packers +1300 Los Angeles Chargers +1500 Philadelphia Eagles +1500 Detroit Lions +1600 Kansas City Chiefs +1600 New England Patriots +1700 San Francisco 49ers +1800 Denver Broncos +2000 Jacksonville Jaguars +2000 Houston Texans +2000 Chicago Bears +2700 Cincinnati Bengals +3000 Dallas Cowboys +3000 Indianapolis Colts +4000 Washington Commanders +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000 Minnesota Vikings +5500 New York Giants +7500 Pittsburgh Steelers +10000 Cleveland Browns +12500 Las Vegas Raiders +12500 Tennessee Titans +15000 Carolina Panthers +15000 New Orleans Saints +17500 Arizona Cardinals +22500 Miami Dolphins +22500 New York Jets +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

