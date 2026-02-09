FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

2027 Super Bowl Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Win Next Year's Super Bowl?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

2027 Super Bowl Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Win Next Year's Super Bowl?

It's never too early to start thinking about next year.

What does the Super Bowl odds market look like for the 2026-27 season?

Let's take a look at early 2027 Super Bowl odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl Betting Odds for 2027

Super Bowl LXI Winner (2026-27)
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
New England Patriots
San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Arizona Cardinals
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets

Odds/lines subject to change

