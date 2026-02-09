Super Bowl LX Wrap-Up: Gatorade Color, Coin Toss Result and MVP Winner

The confetti has settled and the Lombardi Trophy is headed back to the Pacific Northwest. Super Bowl LX delivered memorable moments on both sides of the ball -- and a few fun ones away from it -- with novelty props like the Gatorade color and coin toss capturing just as much attention as the X’s and O’s.

Here’s a breakdown of everything fans and bettors want to know following the Seattle Seahawks’ victory over the New England Patriots in Santa Clara.

Who Won the Super Bowl?

Seattle defeated New England, 29-13. The Seahawks held a 12-0 lead after three quarters before some fourth-quarter fireworks. Seattle's defense dominated as the Seahawks created three turnovers -- including a pick-six -- and sacked Drake Maye six times.

Who Won the Super Bowl MVP?

When it came to the most prestigious individual honor of the night, Kenneth Walker III earned Super Bowl LX MVP honors. The Seahawks’ dynamic running back delivered a standout performance in the title game, anchoring Seattle’s offense in a dominant all-around effort. Walker finished with 135 rushing yards on 27 carries in addition to two catches for 26 yards.

What Color Was the Gatorade at Super Bowl LX?

One of the most talked-about novelty props -- the Gatorade color -- didn’t disappoint. After the Seahawks clinched a 29-13 victory, head coach Mike Macdonald was doused with yellow Gatorade, a result that thrilled those who backed the +275 underdog for this prop.

Yellow edged out other popular options like orange and blue -- a colorful payoff for bettors and a vibrant moment to cap off the Seahawks’ championship performance.

Was the Coin Toss Heads or Tails?

Before kickoff, the classic “heads or tails” coin toss delivered a twist for prop bettors: the coin landed on tails. Despite early odds showing a near pick’em on heads or tails, tails proved the correct call when the copper hit the turf.

Who Won the Coin Toss?

Even though tails came up, the New England Patriots won the coin toss by calling it correctly. They opted to defer possession, choosing to receive to start the second half rather than kick it off to start the game.

Final Thoughts

It's never too early to start thinking about next season.

The next big events on the NFL calendar are the Combine (February 26) and the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23-25). As things stand, quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick, per FanDuel's NFL Draft odds.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.