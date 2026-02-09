2026 NFL Draft Order After Super Bowl LX: All Spots Locked In

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, the next huge event on the NFL calendar is the 2026 NFL Draft.

We've known for a while now that the Las Vegas Raiders own the No. 1 pick, but with the season complete, we know the full order of the first round.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23rd through 25th in Pittsburgh. Here is the Round 1 NFL Draft order.

2026 NFL Draft Order

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

2. New York Jets (3-14)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

7. Washington Commanders (5-12)

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta: 8-9)

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis: 8-9)

17. Detroit Lions (9-8)

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay: 9-7-1)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville: 13-4)

25. Chicago Bears (11-6)

26. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

27. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

28. Houston Texans (12-5)

29. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

30. Denver Broncos (14-3)

31. New England Patriots (14-3)

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Fernando Mendoza -7000 Rueben Bain Jr. +5000 Arvell Reese +5500 Ty Simpson +7500 Trinidad Chambliss +7500 Caleb Downs +10000 Keldric Faulk +10000 Jordyn Tyson +10000 Carnell Tate +12500 Spencer Fano +12500 View more odds in Sportsbook

For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!