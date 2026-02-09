Super Bowl Live Betting: Best Bets for the Second Half of Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Super Bowl has started as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle for this year's championship. You can still get in on the big game via the live Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What are the live Super Bowl betting odds for second-half markets, per FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds?

All Super Bowl odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Super Bowl Best Bets for the Second Half

Super Bowl Live Betting

Second Half Winner

2nd Half Winner 2nd Half Winner Seattle Seahawks -144 New England Patriots +108 View more odds in Sportsbook

Second Half Total

Second Half Spread

2nd Half Spread 2nd Half Spread Seattle Seahawks -2.5 -110 New England Patriots 2.5 -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Second Half Touchdown Odds

Check out the full list via FanDuel's Patriots vs. Seahawks odds.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.