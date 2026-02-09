2027 NFL MVP Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Win Next Year's MVP Award?

It's never too early to start thinking about next year.

What does the NFL MVP odds market look like for the 2026-27 season?

Let's take a look at the early MVP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

NFL MVP Odds for Next Season

Check out FanDuel's NFL MVP odds for the full list.

AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2026-27 AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2026-27 Josh Allen +600 Lamar Jackson +750 Drake Maye +850 Joe Burrow +1000 Justin Herbert +1100 Patrick Mahomes +1100 Dak Prescott +1300 Matthew Stafford +1400 Jordan Love +1500 Trevor Lawrence +1500 Caleb Williams +1800 Jayden Daniels +2000 Brock Purdy +2000 Sam Darnold +2700 Jalen Hurts +3500 Bo Nix +3500 Jared Goff +4000 Baker Mayfield +4500 Jaxson Dart +5500 C.J. Stroud +6000 View more odds in Sportsbook

