2026 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Be the First Overall Pick?

As soon as the Super Bowl ends, all eyes in the NFL world turn to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Unlike some years, there's a strong consensus on who will be the No. 1 pick this season as Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is an overwhelming favorite to be the first selection.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Draft odds, let's see what the No. 1 pick market looks like.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NFL Draft: Odds to Be the First Pick

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Fernando Mendoza -7000 Rueben Bain Jr. +5000 Arvell Reese +5500 Ty Simpson +7500 Trinidad Chambliss +7500 Caleb Downs +10000 Keldric Faulk +10000 Jordyn Tyson +10000 Carnell Tate +12500 Spencer Fano +12500 Francis Mauigoa +12500 View more odds in Sportsbook

