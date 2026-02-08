FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Live Super Bowl Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

Live Super Bowl Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Super Bowl has started as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle for this year's championship. You can still get in on the big game via the live Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What are the live Super Bowl betting odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds?

NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

Live Super Bowl Odds

What are the live Super Bowl betting odds?

Here are the Super Bowl odds for Patriots vs. Seahawks.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Seattle Seahawks
@
New England Patriots
Feb 8 11:41pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup