3 Best Bets to Win the 2027 Super Bowl

We're not even 24 hours removed from crowning the Seattle Seahawks as the 2025-26 Super Bowl champions. But it's never too early to look ahead to the 2026-27 campaign.

Here is a full list of the 2027 Super Bowl odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Who are the best bets to win next season's Super Bowl?

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after the article is published.

Best Bets to Win the 2027 Super Bowl

It'll be a new era in Charm City in 2026 as the Baltimore Ravens will have someone other than John Harbaugh at the helm for the first time since the '07 season. Time will tell what Baltimore looks like under new coach Jesse Minter, but we know one thing -- this is a talented roster.

Super Bowl LXI Winner (2026-27) Super Bowl LXI Winner (2026-27) Baltimore Ravens +1200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Minter has done impressive work on the defensive side of the ball in his young coaching career, and he should be able to provide a lift to a Ravens defense that is talented but underachieved in 2025. The Ravens finished 15th in schedule-adjusted D by our numbers, and while that's not horrible, this defense has the upside to be an elite unit.

On the other side of the ball, Lamar Jackson had an off year in 2025, with injuries possibly playing a big role in that as Jackson ran for an eye-popping 27.0 fewer yards per game than he did in 2024. Lamar has a long track record of being one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, so I feel comfortable expecting a bounce-back season. He's got the second-shortest (+750) NFL MVP odds for next year.

Playing in an AFC North where the Cleveland Browns are bad, the Cincinnati Bengals can't figure it out and the Pittsburgh Steelers will either need a new QB or will be running it back with an old Aaron Rodgers, I like the Ravens' chances of claiming the division title, which would set them up with a potentially favorable path in the postseason.

For the last two years, the Green Bay Packers have rated out as a very strong team, but due to not winning the division, they've had to go on the road in the Wild Card Round and ended up losing.

I think they'll once again be a strong team and am intrigued by their Super Bowl odds.

Super Bowl LXI Winner (2026-27) Super Bowl LXI Winner (2026-27) Green Bay Packers +1300 View more odds in Sportsbook

By ESPN's FPI rating, Green Bay finished the 2025-26 campaign fourth overall. They ended up a respectable sixth in the NFC in point differential (+31) despite Jordan Love missing some time due to injury. And while they let a large lead slip away at the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round, Green Bay dominated large chunks of that game before Caleb Williams led a huge comeback.

A reason for hesitancy with Green Bay is that they NFC North should be strong again. The Detroit Lions still have a quality team while the arrow is pointing up on the Bears. But the Pack have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and if they catch some injury luck, they can be one of the NFL's elite in 2026.

Among the longer shots -- read: teams outside the top 10 in the odds -- the Houston Texans catch my eye.

Super Bowl LXI Winner (2026-27) Super Bowl LXI Winner (2026-27) Houston Texans +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

We already know Houston is locked and loaded on defense. The Texans -- barring an injury nightmare -- are going to be absolute monsters defensively.

Our schedule-adjusted metrics ranked the Texans second in overall D this past season. Houston's defense basically won a road playoff game by themselves against Pittsburgh, and if C.J. Stroud has just an average game -- or if Nico Collins was able to play -- in the Divisional Round, the Texans may have beaten the New England Patriots.

Speaking of Stroud, he holds the key to Houston's upside. If Stroud can be at least an above-average QB, Houston can win a Super Bowl. If Stroud struggles, the Texans will likely have a similar season to what they just had.

But even then -- even if Stroud repeats his 2025 output -- the Texans' defense gives them such a high floor, and they weren't that far from making the Super Bowl in 2025-26.

It's not all on Stroud, though, as Houston improving an O-Line that PFF ranked 27th would surely help Stroud get back to the form we saw early in his career.

I'm still bullish on Stroud despite his woeful showing in this past postseason, and he doesn't even need to be that great for Houston to be a legit Super Bowl contender. I think this team checks a lot of boxes and has title-winning upside if Stroud gets back on track.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.