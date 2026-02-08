FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

Super Bowl MVP Odds: Who Is the Current Super Bowl MVP Favorite?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Super Bowl MVP Odds: Who Is the Current Super Bowl MVP Favorite?

The Super Bowl has started as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots meet up to decide this year's champion. You can still get in on the big game via the live Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Seattle Seahawks
@
New England Patriots
Feb 8 11:41pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

What are the live Super Bowl MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Live Super Bowl MVP Odds

These are the 30 players with the shortest odds at the start of the game. For the full current list, check out FanDuel's Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl LX MVP
Sam Darnold
Drake Maye
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devon Witherspoon
Cooper Kupp
AJ Barner
Jason Myers
Stefon Diggs
Ernest Jones
Rashid Shaheed
Kayshon Boutte
Marcus Jones
Hunter Henry
DeMarcus Lawrence
Byron Murphy
Nick Emmanwori
Leonard Williams
Christian Gonzalez
TreVeyon Henderson
Mack Hollins
Milton Williams
Uchenna Nwosu
Andy Borregales
Coby Bryant
K'Lavon Chaisson
Tariq Woolen
Jake Bobo
George Holani

