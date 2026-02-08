Super Bowl MVP Odds: Who Is the Current Super Bowl MVP Favorite?

The Super Bowl has started as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots meet up to decide this year's champion. You can still get in on the big game via the live Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What are the live Super Bowl MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

All Super Bowl odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Live Super Bowl MVP Odds

These are the 30 players with the shortest odds at the start of the game. For the full current list, check out FanDuel's Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl LX MVP Super Bowl LX MVP Sam Darnold +105 Drake Maye +270 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +900 Kenneth Walker III +1000 Rhamondre Stevenson +2500 Devon Witherspoon +2700 Cooper Kupp +3000 AJ Barner +5500 Jason Myers +6500 Stefon Diggs +7000 Ernest Jones +7500 Rashid Shaheed +8000 Kayshon Boutte +12500 Marcus Jones +12500 Hunter Henry +12500 DeMarcus Lawrence +17500 Byron Murphy +17500 Nick Emmanwori +17500 Leonard Williams +17500 Christian Gonzalez +17500 TreVeyon Henderson +20000 Mack Hollins +20000 Milton Williams +22500 Uchenna Nwosu +25000 Andy Borregales +22500 Coby Bryant +25000 K'Lavon Chaisson +22500 Tariq Woolen +40000 Jake Bobo +40000 George Holani +40000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.