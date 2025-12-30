Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league (229.4 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Stafford, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Cardinals.

Thinking about playing Stafford this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Matthew Stafford Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Passing Yards: 269.21

269.21 Projected Passing TDs: 1.93

1.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.45

7.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 323.6 fantasy points (20.2 per game) rank him third at the QB position and third overall.

Through his last three games, Stafford has completed 75-of-125 throws for 1,094 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 64.6 total fantasy points (21.5 per game).

Stafford has connected on 115-of-184 passes for 1,618 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 99.4 total fantasy points (19.9 per game). With his legs, he's added seven rushing yards on four attempts.

The peak of Stafford's fantasy season so far was Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he carried two times for six yards on his way to 30.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up 9.3 fantasy points. He passed for 181 yards and one touchdown, and threw zero picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

A total of 22 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up two or more receiving TDs to five players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.