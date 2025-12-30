Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Tight end Kyle Pitts is looking at a matchup against the fifth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (180.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Pitts a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Saints? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Pitts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kyle Pitts Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.67

41.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Pitts has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 7.3 fantasy points per game (117.0 total points). Overall, he is 108th in fantasy points.

During his last three games Pitts has been targeted 24 times, with 20 receptions for 239 yards and four TDs. He has posted 47.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during that stretch.

Pitts has posted 65.1 fantasy points (13.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 33 passes on 42 targets for 411 yards and four touchdowns.

The peak of Pitts' fantasy season was a Week 15 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he put up 34.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 11 receptions, 166 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Kyle Pitts let down his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New Orleans this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has given up two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Saints have given up three or more passing TDs to only three opposing QBs this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed only three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Four players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Saints have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.