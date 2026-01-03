Jake Ferguson Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson will take on the 20th-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (218.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Ferguson worth a look for his next matchup against the Giants? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Jake Ferguson Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.44

27.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Ferguson Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Ferguson is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (132nd overall), putting up 105.6 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

During his last three games Ferguson has been targeted 10 times, with six receptions for 41 yards and one TD, resulting in 10.1 fantasy points (3.4 per game) during that stretch.

Ferguson has put up 19.5 fantasy points (3.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 23 targets into 16 catches for 135 yards and one TD.

The peak of Ferguson's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 performance versus the New York Jets, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 16.9 total fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed just one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 16 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have allowed just one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of four players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

The Giants have given up a touchdown catch by 23 players this season.

New York has given up two or more receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this year.

New York has allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Giants this year.

