Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 18 (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and the Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 25th-ranked passing defense in the league (235.6 yards allowed per game).

With Shaheed's next game against the 49ers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Rashid Shaheed Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.21

24.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

With 97.4 fantasy points in 2025 (5.7 per game), Shaheed is the 38th-ranked player at the WR position and 151st among all players.

During his last three games Shaheed has been targeted nine times, with six receptions for 82 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 17.0 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that stretch.

Shaheed has compiled 31.3 total fantasy points (6.3 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 11 balls (on 17 targets) for 156 yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Shaheed's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 5, as he posted 17.4 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed four passes on five targets for 114 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Rashid Shaheed's game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 0.5 fantasy points. He tallied zero receptions for zero yards on the day.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has conceded more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for two or more TDs versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed just three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

San Francisco has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The 49ers have allowed a TD reception by 27 players this year.

San Francisco has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed only two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

