Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Arizona Cardinals and their 25th-ranked run defense (125.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Williams a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Cardinals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kyren Williams Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.32

62.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.56

0.56 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.62

13.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 219.2 fantasy points this season (13.7 per game), Williams is the eighth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 26th among all players.

During his last three games, Williams has delivered 42.3 total fantasy points (14.1 per game), running the ball 51 times for 240 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 63 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).

Williams has delivered 71.2 total fantasy points (14.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 77 times for 396 yards and four scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 76 yards on nine receptions (13 targets).

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, when he put up 23.1 fantasy points (14 receptions, 65 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Kyren Williams delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (4.8 points) in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushing for 46 yards on 12 carries with one catch for two yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed only two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least two TD passes to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Arizona has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Arizona has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to five players this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Arizona has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

