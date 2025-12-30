Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Running back Blake Corum has a matchup versus the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL (125.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Corum worth considering for his next matchup versus the Cardinals?

Blake Corum Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.33

48.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.59

11.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

With 107.3 fantasy points this season (6.7 per game), Corum is the 32nd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 128th among all players.

In his last three games, Corum has posted 27.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game), running for 137 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Corum has 66.2 total fantasy points (13.2 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 50 times for 346 yards with five touchdowns.

The high point of Corum's fantasy season was a Week 14 performance against the Arizona Cardinals, a matchup in which he posted 25.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Blake Corum let down his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, when he mustered only 0.5 fantasy points (8 carries, 10 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this season.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this season.

A total of 22 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals this season.

A total of five players have caught more than one TD pass against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown against the Cardinals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Blake Corum?