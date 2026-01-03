Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Green Bay Packers, who have the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (116.5 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Mason worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Packers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Jordan Mason Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.26

52.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.32

16.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Mason Fantasy Performance

With 105.5 fantasy points this season (7.0 per game), Mason is the 34th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 133rd among all players.

During his last three games, Mason has delivered 15.2 total fantasy points (5.1 per game), rushing the ball 23 times for 86 yards and one score.

Mason has generated 24.2 fantasy points (4.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 175 yards with one touchdown on 37 carries.

The peak of Mason's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, when he racked up 23.6 fantasy points with 116 rushing yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Mason let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 3 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has given up two or more passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Packers have allowed just two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed only three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Packers this season.

Only two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just three players this season.

