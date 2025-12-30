Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will take on the sixth-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (183.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Nix a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Chargers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Bo Nix Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 207.68

207.68 Projected Passing TDs: 1.45

1.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.50

19.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

With 294.3 fantasy points this season (18.4 per game), Nix is the eighth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 10th among all players.

During his last three games, Nix has accumulated 836 passing yards (77-of-119) for six passing TDs with two picks, leading to 63.8 fantasy points (21.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 63 yards rushing on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Nix has piled up 1,369 passing yards (137-of-202) with seven TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 96.2 fantasy points (19.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 94 yards rushing on 25 carries with two touchdowns.

The high point of Nix's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance versus the New York Giants, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (40.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix disappointed his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, when he managed only 5.8 fantasy points -- 16-of-28 (57.1%), 150 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed just three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more receiving TDs to only one player this year.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only three players this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this season.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one TD against the Chargers this year.

