Drake London Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London will be up against the fifth-ranked pass defense of the New Orleans Saints (180.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is London a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Saints? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing London this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Drake London Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.96

69.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

With 120.1 fantasy points in 2025 (10.9 per game), London is the 24th-ranked player at the WR position and 102nd among all players.

In his last three games, London has hauled in 11 balls (on 19 targets) for 150 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 15.0 fantasy points (5.0 per game).

London has produced 63.2 fantasy points (12.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 41 targets into 26 catches for 372 yards and four TDs.

The highlight of London's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the New England Patriots, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 29.8 fantasy points. He also had nine receptions (on 14 targets) for 118 yards with three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams last week, when he managed only 0.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed nine players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Saints have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing QBs this year.

New Orleans has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have allowed a touchdown reception by 21 players this year.

Just three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown versus New Orleans this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Saints this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.