Kimani Vidal Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Running back Kimani Vidal faces a matchup against the second-ranked run defense in the NFL (89.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Denver Broncos, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Vidal for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you below.

Kimani Vidal Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.37

56.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.56

14.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Vidal Fantasy Performance

With 100.9 fantasy points in 2025 (8.4 per game), Vidal is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 143rd overall.

During his last three games, Vidal has delivered 16.3 total fantasy points (5.4 per game), rushing the ball 31 times for 88 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 75 yards on two receptions (four targets).

Vidal has 37.2 total fantasy points (7.4 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 61 times for 227 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 85 yards on five catches (seven targets).

The peak of Vidal's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Miami Dolphins, a matchup in which he tallied 19.8 fantasy points (18 carries, 124 yards; 3 receptions, 14 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Kimani Vidal delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (1.1 points) in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 11 yards on five carries.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has conceded over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed just two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Denver has allowed only three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown reception by 18 players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD versus Denver this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this season.

