Kirk Cousins Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will take on the fifth-ranked pass defense of the New Orleans Saints (180.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Cousins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Saints? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Kirk Cousins Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Passing Yards: 222.10

222.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.48

1.48 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Cousins Fantasy Performance

Cousins has piled up 94.4 fantasy points in 2025 (10.5 per game), which ranks him 36th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 155 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Cousins has piled up 696 passing yards (64-of-99) for six passing TDs with one pick, leading to 53.6 fantasy points (17.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed -2 yards rushing on six carries with one touchdown.

Cousins has posted 69.5 fantasy points (13.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,092 yards on 100-of-162 passing, with seven touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on -2 rushing yards on six carries with one TD.

The high point of Cousins' fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, when he racked up 26.9 fantasy points with 373 passing yards, three TDs, and zero picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kirk Cousins had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, when he tallied 1.2 fantasy points -- 5-of-7 (71.4%), 29 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Saints Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two TDs against New Orleans this year.

Only three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Saints this year.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 21 players have caught a TD pass against the Saints this season.

Only three players have hauled in more than one TD pass against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

New Orleans has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Saints this year.

