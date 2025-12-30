Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson will take on the 23rd-ranked tun defense of the New Orleans Saints (125.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bijan Robinson Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.80

90.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.69

28.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 287.5 fantasy points (18.0 per game) rank him third at the RB position and 11th overall.

In his last three games, Robinson has put up 79.2 fantasy points (26.4 per game), rushing for 364 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 57 carries. He has also contributed 208 yards on 20 catches (30 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

Robinson has put up 111.9 fantasy points (22.4 per game) over his last five games, running for 592 yards with three touchdowns on 100 carries. He has also contributed 267 yards on 27 catches (39 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Robinson's fantasy season so far was last week against the Los Angeles Rams, when he carried 22 times for 195 yards and one touchdown on his way to 34.9 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on eight targets) for 34 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Bijan Robinson let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, when he managed only 2.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 23 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Saints have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New Orleans this season.

Just three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Saints this year.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed a touchdown catch by 21 players this year.

New Orleans has allowed just three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

