NFL Wild Card Weekend Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Wild Card Weekend's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Wild Card Round Predictions

Chargers at Texans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chargers -0.7

Total Prediction: 43.6

Betting Odds

Thoughts: I don't want to bet the Houston Texans, but I can't reasonably project their offense to be any worse than where I've got it right now. They at least got some rest in Week 18, will be at home, and will now have Diontae Johnson (if that's considered a positive). I think the moneyline here is a value despite my reservations.

Steelers at Ravens Prediction

Spread Prediction: Ravens -11.9

Total Prediction: 51.3

Betting Odds

Thoughts: I'm currently projecting Zay Flowers as in after John Harbaugh called him day-to-day with his knee injury. This is a big number for two teams that often play close games, but this Baltimore Ravens offense is lethal, and the vibes around the Pittsburgh Steelers are off. I prefer to lay the points with the Ravens versus betting the over, though I do show value on both.

Broncos at Bills Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -6.3

Total Prediction: 49.1

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Showing value in the Denver Broncos, but betting against the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen makes me very nervous. I'm happy to wait out this market and see if I can get a better number on the Broncos later.

Packers at Eagles Prediction

Spread Prediction: Eagles -2.9

Total Prediction: 47.5

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Currently projecting Jordan Love as in and would want more clarity on his status before firing on the Green Bay Packers.

Commanders at Buccaneers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers -3.2

Total Prediction: 54.0

Betting Odds

Thoughts: This total is high, but I'm still more than willing to bet the over. It's two electric offenses against two mid-to-bad defenses in 4 mph winds. Let's party.

Vikings at Rams Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -0.2

Total Prediction: 46.5

Betting Odds

Thoughts: This isn't a reaction to the Minnesota Vikings' loss on Sunday night. My model had the Vikings as overrated entering that game, and the Los Angeles Rams' offense has been superb whenever Puka Nacua has been healthy. I agree with the model that the Rams' moneyline is a value as long as it's at plus money.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.