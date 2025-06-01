Astros vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Rays Game Info

Houston Astros (31-27) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (30-28)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSUN

Astros vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-166) | TB: (+140)

HOU: (-166) | TB: (+140) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)

HOU: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 7-3, 2.00 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 4-4, 4.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (7-3) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (4-4) will take the ball for the Rays. Brown and his team have a record of 8-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays are 5-6-0 ATS in Bradley's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Rays are 3-2 in Bradley's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -166 favorite at home.

Astros vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Houston is +126 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Rays contest on June 1, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 58 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 31-27-0 against the spread in their 58 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 13 of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Tampa Bay has a record of 3-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (50%).

The Rays have played in 57 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-32-3).

The Rays have a 29-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 67 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .305 batting average, as well.

He is 13th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Pena hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with a double, a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .257 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 80th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 52 hits, an OBP of .349 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Meyers enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles and a walk.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has a team-best slugging percentage (.512) while leading the Rays in hits (56). He's batting .265 and with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 68th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz is batting .241 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 114th, his on-base percentage is 146th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda a has .407 on-base percentage to pace the Rays.

Brandon Lowe has six doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .246.

Astros vs Rays Head to Head

5/31/2025: 16-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

16-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/30/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/29/2025: 13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2025: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/4/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!